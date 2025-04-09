Stanley Cup Championship-winning executive dies unexpectedly at 62
Minnesota Wild senior advisor Ray Shero, the architect of the Pittsburgh Penguins' 2009 Stanley Cup championship team, has died. He was 62.
According to the Associated Press, Shero died Tuesday; the death was not announced until the Wild did so Wednesday.
"Whenever we ran into each other at a rink when he was scouting, it was clear he loved what he was doing and I always marveled at his infectious enthusiasm,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “The entire National Hockey League family mourns his passing and sends our deepest condolences to the Shero family and Ray’s many friends throughout the hockey world.”
Shero had worked in hockey in various capacities for more than 30 seasons. In 2012-13 he was named the NHL's General Manager of the Year.
Shero was the Penguins' general manager from 2009-14 and the New Jersey Devils from 2015-20. He had served as an advisor for the Wild the last five years.
Shero was the son of Fred Shero, the former Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers coach who also had his name engraved on the Stanley Cup en route to a place in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Sidney Crosby, who captained the Penguins to the Cup in 2009, said Shero was a big part of the early days of his career.
“He gave me a lot of opportunity as a young captain and supported me throughout his time,” Crosby said, via the AP. “He did so much for our organization, and my memories with him are special. I am grateful for our time spent here and that we were able to share a Stanley Cup championship together.”
