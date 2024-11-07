Stanford wins on incredible last-second walk-off goal (VIDEO)
By Joe Lago
It's a soccer goal that Jayden Daniels would be proud of.
Similar to the Washington Commanders rookie quarterback's last-gasp Hail Mary heave that beat the Chicago Bears and an unfocused Tyrique Stevenson, the Stanford men's soccer team stunned Notre Dame with a strike from beyond midfield to win 3-2 as time expired in the teams' ACC match on Wednesday.
RELATED: Bruce Arena, former USMNT head coach, lands in the most unlikely MLS role
Playing the role of Daniels was Stanford defender Dylan Hooper, who dribbled to the center circle and launched a left-footed shot. The ball found the back of the net with one second left.
The announcer's call is just as great as Hooper's goal. It's reminiscent of Gary Neville's long, drawn-out ecstasy over Fernando Torres' clinching goal in Chelsea's 2012 Champions League semifinal upset of Barcelona.
