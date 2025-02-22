Rick Pitino has zero interest in recruiting high school stars in transfer portal era
By Tyler Reed
Love him or hate him, Rick Pitino being on the big stage in college basketball again has been a jolt to the system for the sport.
It should come as no surprise that the Hall of Fame coach has quickly turned things around for the St. John's Red Storm program.
In just his second season, Pitino has helped the Red Storm reach the top of the Big East standings, with the program's fanbase excited for a deep run in March.
During an interview with Barstool's Pardon My Take, Pitino opened up on his philosophy of how he will structure his roster moving forward.
Pitino said the key to winning in college basketball now is finding success in the transfer portal. The legendary coach said he has zero interest in recruiting high school talent.
When asked if he would take a five-star talent who calls telling him he wants to join the Red Storm, Pitino stated he probably wouldn't take the kid, stating that you can't win with high school kids anymore.
One-and-done will be a thing in college basketball until the NBA decides that it is time to allow kids to leave straight from high school to the pros again.
However, it doesn't seem like a lot of coaches find it to be the recipe for success anymore. Bringing in top talent is important. However, it seems that experience is becoming a more vital skill set in this new college basketball era.
