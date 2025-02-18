Skip Bayless extends wishes to Michael Jordan on 62nd birthday, somehow still takes a shot at LeBron James
The NBA GOAT debate has seen a plethora of legends see their names being compared to each other, but the one player whose case has stood the test of time is none other than Michael Jordan.
Even more than two decades after his retirement, Jordan remains the greatest basketball player of all time in the eyes of most fans.
Speaking of his supporters, NBA analyst Skip Bayless is arguably one of the biggest supporters of MJ's GOAT case. Considering the Chicago Bulls legend turned 62 years old recently, it wouldn't have been apt without Bayless extending his wishes toward Mike.
Bayless posted a video on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, where he praised Jordan's career accomplishments and desire to play the full course of a season.
"Happy Birthday, Mike. Age 62,” Bayless said. “Quick fact about Michael Jordan’s career: Do you realize that only one player in NBA history ever accomplished all these feats in the same year? In one year’s time, Michael Jordan was the MVP, he won the scoring title, he was first-team All Defense, he won the Championship, and he was the Finals MVP, all in the same year.”
It wouldn't really be a Skip Bayless video without bringing LeBron James into the discussion, right? Well, the 73-year-old didn't disappoint.
"By the way, Michael Jordan played all 82 games nine times in his career and he played 81 games two more times in his career. Eat your heart out, LeBron," Bayless added.
Bayless likely took a shot at the Los Angeles Lakers star for missing the 2025 NBA All-Star game due to a sore ankle.
James made headlines because he didn't make the announcement until a couple of hours before the competition. Bayless is bound to add this to the long list of things that he hates about the Lakers star.
