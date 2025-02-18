Shannon Sharpe calls out 'selfish' LeBron James for All-Star game decision, Stephen A. Smith was shocked
LeBron James has been a mainstay in the NBA All-Star game for the last two decades. After all, since missing the honor during his rookie year, he has enjoyed continued success.
Speaking of the 2025 NBA All-Star game, James was previously scheduled to play for Shaq's OGs in the new format and face the Rising Stars Challenge winners in the first game, but a last-minute announcement shocked many.
RELATED: There's finally a reasonable plan to save NBA All-Star weekend
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar gave a sore ankle as the reason behind his decision to sit out of the ASG. Considering James is 40 years old, it's understandable for James to prioritize the rest of the season.
Unfortunately, James making the announcement a couple of hours before the All-Star game didn't sit well with fans. In fact, longtime James fan, Shannon Sharpe, claimed he was 'disappointed' with how the Lakers star handled the situation.
RELATED: Kevin Durant wants to cancel NBA All-Star weekend amid backlash from fans
"I'm disappointed in LeBron," Sharpe said, via First Take. "... I think LeBron in this situation was selfish. He knew he wasn’t going to play. Instead of telling Adam Silver ‘I’m not going to play’ and allowing him to name a replacement."
Sharpe also suggested that James could have taken the Giannis Antetokounmpo approach and should have shown up in team gear to support his teammates. Considering Sharpe is an LBJ superfan, even Stephen A. Smith was shocked to see his co-host's reaction.
"I'm just so proud of my boy Shannon Sharpe," Stephen A. said. "I know he got a lot in him, I didn't know he had that in him. Selfish, LeBron, oh my lord did you bring it this morning."
At the end of the day, it was indeed an unexpected decision from the 40-year-old. It cost the likes of Domantas Sabonis or Normal Powell a chance to play in the All-Star game.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Mac McClung saves the dunk contest
NBA: Draymond Green says Warriors will ‘win championship’
GOLF: LIV has spent nearly $5 Billion(!)..for what?
NHL/SPORTS MEDIA: Four Nations Face-Off generating huge audiences