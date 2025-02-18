$300,000 'Jordan Sneaker Room' part of massive house listing (PHOTOS)
By Tyler Reed
We've all spent endless hours scrolling through the Zillow app, looking at homes that we will never be able to afford.
During those doom scrolls, sometimes, we come across a house that would be your perfect home if you had Scrooge McDuck money.
A recent listing in Scottsdale, Arizona, is grabbing the attention of every sneakerhead, as the home contains a special room.
Yes, for the cheap price of $23.5 million, you could be the owner of a home that has its very own sneaker room.
The room holds 290 pairs of Michael Jordan sneakers that have an estimated price of $300,000. Thankfully, the room can hold up to 325 pairs of sneakers.
As someone who has owned the same three pairs of shoes for the last decade, the thought of having 290 pairs is giving me anxiety.
Sure, these shoes have probably never been worn, but if I were the lucky person to purchase this house, I would make it a mission to wear every pair.
For most of us, this house will go down the list of dream homes that Zillow has once again shown me how broke we are.
$300,000 is a lot of money for some sneakers. However, that is probably chump change if I were to look at the total amount of money that I've spent on DoorDash
Oh well, an early congratulations to the person who makes this life-changing purchase and has a room full of shoes that is bigger than any apartment I've ever lived in.
