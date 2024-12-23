Shannon Sharpe makes a vocal 'promise' to Kirk Herbstreit after latest comments
By Tyler Reed
The College Football Playoff has been the main arugment and discussion among all sports circles to start the week. Last weekend's first round of the CFP turned out to be a bigger snoozer than a Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game from the 2000s. But even with every game being a blowout, a network like ESPN doesn't have to worry about crafting content.
During Ohio State's blowout win over Tennessee, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit needed something to talk about to keep fans entertained. The discussion about Ryan Day's tenure with the Buckeyes came up, leading Herbstreit to send a direct blow at the network's biggest talk show 'First Take.' The comment didn't go over well with one of the show's co-hosts, Shannon Sharpe
To make a fun comparison to this situation, Herbstreit thought he was Chris Rock and that any comment was fair game, while Shannon Sharpe is playing the role of Will Smith and wants the college football analyst to keep his name out of his mouth.
RELATED: ESPN's embarrassing negative tone around College Football Playoff misses what's great about the sport
Sharpe unloaded on Herbstreit's comments saying:
"If you ever mention any platform that I'm on again talking about 'I wonder what they're going to say as negativity,' I promise you, ESPN ain't got enough bosses to keep me off y'all for what I'm going to say... don't play with me"
The College Football Playoff is bringing out all the emotions, but it's also turning ESPN into a soap opera. I, for one, long for the days of Stuart Scott's beautiful words that made highlights of games from the night before being the highlight of ESPN.
Let the screaming era commence!
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: A heartfelt goodbye to Rickey Henderson
NFL: Lions show off another brilliant trick play
CFB: 12-team Playoff a nightmare so far
NBA: LeBron is back on IG and cracking jokes