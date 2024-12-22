Maybe disbanding the ACC isn't such a bad idea
By Tyler Reed
The College Football Playoff kicked things off with an underwhelming first round. Not one of the matchups ended with a single-digit outcome, as the favorites took care of business in every matchup. The ACC suffered two ugly losses in the first round, with Clemson and SMU bowing out early.
Of course, the ACC wasn't the only conference to be slammed by social media. The Big Ten and SEC deserve their moments of shame, with Indiana and Tennessee being tucked away like children ready for bed. However, it is the ACC's recent run of postseason failure that is really standing out.
cfbalerts posted a recent look at the conference's postseason failures in the 2020s. The ACC has yet to secure a major bowl victory in the last four years. The worst part, each defeat has ended in a double-digit loss.
The biggest argument last year was that Florida State earned a playoff spot even without their starting quarterback. But let's be honest, this is an entertainment business, baby! If the conference is not putting up great performances, chances are they will be on the sidelines in the future,
Sorry, Danny Kanell
