Seth Rollins says NFL MVP Josh Allen would make the best WWE superstar
By Simon Head
WWE superstar Seth "Freakin'" Rollins is a huge NFL fan, and he's been doing the rounds on Radio Row in New Orleans ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl, where he's been sharing his love for the Chicago Bears, as well as answering a wide variety of random questions about both the WWE and the NFL.
And, during his appearance on the Up and Adams show, Rollins was asked by host Kay Adams which NFL quarterback would make the best WWE superstar.
RELATED: Seth Rollins on Hulk Hogan's Raw on Netflix boos: 'I'm all for people getting what they deserve'
It didn't take him long to come up with his answer.
"Overall? Probably Josh Allen," Rollins said.
"You wouldn't expect that, but he's tough. He's tough, man. He's not afraid to take a hit. He gets in there. He will lower his helmet.
"He's one of those quarterbacks that's like, 'You want me to slide? I'm not sliding. You want me to go out of bounds? I'm not going out of bounds. I want the action. I want it all!'
"And he's a big meaty boy. He can take it!"
Rollins also explained that, as well as a tough exterior, WWE wrestlers need a personality that has been hardened by the challenges of life.
"You know what, there's a sternness about their personality.
"I think Josh, he's a young cat, right? I think he's going to grow into his sternness as he gets older. He's going to become more mature. Even if you look at him from his rookie season until now, you see the maturity.
"You need some jadedness. You need a little serious edge. There needs to be a struggle within.
"As a top performer, you look at these guys and, yeah, there's a great energy, a big personality. But at the end of the day, there's this sadness. there's this little bit of sadness that we carry with us!"
Elsewhere on Radio Row, Rollins also revealed an unexpected career goal, as he appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and shared his wish to one day call an NFL game as a commentator.
"You know what I wanna do? You had Greg Olsen up here a minute ago, and I love Greg. I want to sit next to Greg Olsen, that's what I want to do. I want to sit in the booth with Greg Olsen and call football games.
"I love that guy. He's so good. I love him, and I would love to be in that booth calling football games."
"You know what I wanna do? You had Greg Olsen up here a minute ago, and I love Greg. I want to sit next to Greg Olsen, that's what I want to do. I want to sit in the booth with Greg Olsen and call football games.
"I love that guy. He's so good. I love him, and I would love to be in that booth calling football games."
"We might need a third man to do (play-by-play). We could do it with two color guys. Rich Eisen, you could do play-by-play, Greg Olsen, and Seth Rollins.
"I'd tell it like it is. I'd give you perspective you wouldn't be thinking about. Greg's got a unique perspective, because he played the game. But I've never played the game – I played the game when I was a kid – but I watch it from a unique point of view.
"So I'm not trying to be Greg Olsen. But I've got some flair, I've got some pizazz, I've got a little 'Je ne sais quoi,' you know what I'm saying?
"I got experience on a microphone, a live mic. I've been doing this for 12 years. I get to stand in front of tens of thousands of people every week, millions of people watching at home, and I get to deliver orations.
"So I got a little different delivery that might be interesting to some people. I've got a little different perspective that might be interesting. Adding a little flair to what Greg brings to the table."
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Previewing the Chiefs’ Super Bowl strategy
NFL: Previewing the Eagles’ Super Bowl strategy
NFL: Did ex-QB’s insane vote cost Lamar Jackson the MVP?
NBA: Laker fans love Luka’s reaction to Draymond mishap