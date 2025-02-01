Saraya reveals AEW contract situation, leaves door wide open for WWE return
By Simon Head
The WWE's women's division could get even more stacked later this year with the potential return for one of the most prominent names of the modern era of WWE women's wrestling.
Former two-time WWE Divas Champion and former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya appeared in an interview with TMZ Sports and revealed that her current contract with AEW is set to end in September, as she left the door wide open for a potential return to the WWE.
"I love WWE," she said.
"I appreciate everybody there. They made me, they gave me my career and I'm just appreciative of that.
"One day, who knows? (But) I love my time in AEW, though.
"My contract's up with AEW in September, so I don't know! Maybe I'll stay with them, maybe not. I don't know!"
Wrestling under the ring name of Paige, Saraya became the inaugural NXT Women's Champion before getting called up to the main roster and shocking the wrestling world by dethroning AJ Lee on her WWE Raw debut to become the youngest WWE Divas Champion in history at just 21 years of age.
She went on to enjoy two reigns as WWE Divas Champion before neck injuries restricted her in-ring appearances, leading to a short stint as general manager of SmackDown. She was also the subject of Fighting with My Family, the 2019 movie based on her life, with Florence Pugh portraying Saraya on screen.
Saraya announced her retirement from WWE in 2022 and later signed with AEW, where she returned to full in-ring action for the first time in five years and eventually became AEW Women's Champion.
She explained that she left WWE on good terms, and was glowing in her praise of WWE's recent switch to Netflix and the new look of WWE Raw.
"Amazing. I'm proud for anything that they're doing," she said.
"There's no ill will between us. We kind of split amicably, too. It was just... I'm proud of them. They're great!"
Another of the "Horsewomen" era of the WWE's women's division, Charlotte Flair, is all set to return to the WWE ring this weekend at the Royal Rumble.
Flair's return, and the potential addition of Saraya, could give WWE the opportunity to create a 2025 version of the collective, with Flair and Saraya potentially able to team up with another rumored returnee, Becky Lynch, and Bayley.
Clearly, Saraya still has a lot of love for WWE. But despite everything she said in the quick-hit interview, it seemed less important than what it looked like she was trying really hard not to say.
And when asked if a reunion with the WWE could be in the future, a giggling Saraya had to check herself.
"Maybe, one day, yeah!" she laughed.
"I'm trying not to say anything. I don't want to get in trouble!"
