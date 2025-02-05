Saquon Barkley has so many absurd plays that he can't even pick his favorite
By Matt Reed
Year 1 with the Philadelphia Eagles has been a dream for Saquon Barkley after finally finding himself on a team that can not only compete in the NFC East, but finds itself one win away from winning a Super Bowl title.
Barkley's historic campaign has featured lots of touchdowns, even more yards and signature plays that have had social media and NFL fans everywhere absolutely astounded at how athletic and talented the former Giants running back is.
In the lead up to the Super Bowl, Barkley was asked a relatively straightforward question about his favorite play from his debut season in Philadelphia. The only problem is that he's had so many special moments that even he's had difficulty choosing just one.
Barkley holds the record for the most 60-plus yard touchdowns in a single season with seven up to this point in the year. That included a signature snow game rushing touchdown against the Rams in the playoffs.
But how could anyone forget about when Barkley literally jumped backwards over a Jacksonville Jaguars defender? That one didn't go for a touchdown, but it was probably the first time any NFL player has even thought about attempting something like that during a game.
It's fair to say the Eagles and Barkley are very happy with their current relationship, and with one game separating them from a Super Bowl victory against the Kansas City Chiefs he could be etched in Philadelphia sports history come Sunday night.
