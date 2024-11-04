Saints move on from Dennis Allen amid disastrous stretch
By Max Weisman
After beginning the season 2-0, the New Orleans Saints have lost seven straight games, freefalling to the worst record in the league. Something had to be done, and the team announced it had fired head coach Dennis Allen Monday morning.
Allen took over prior to the 2022 season, and in his 43-game tenure in New Orleans he went 18-25, never making the playoffs. That looked like it was about to change after Week 2 when the Saints demolished their opponent for the second straight week. New Orleans opened the season with two blowout wins, 47-10 over the Carolina Panthers and 44-19 over the Dallas Cowboys. Their 23-22 loss to the Panthers on Sunday, their seventh in a row, was the last straw.
"The New Orleans Saints announced today that Head Coach Dennis Allen has been relieved of his duties. Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi has been named interim head coach," the statement read.
The Saints outgained the Panthers by more than 150 yards, ran for more than 150 yards and won the turnover battle, becoming the first team in the last 20 years to lose while doing all of those things. Teams are now 275-1 when all those benchmarks are reached.
New Orleans is in another unique position. They have the biggest cap problem for the 2025 season, needing to shed more than $75 million before the start of the league's new year. With the firing of Allen and the NFL trade deadline looming, New Orleans will likely make some moves to ease that cap issue ahead of the offseason. Schefter reported that teams have already inquired about cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
Saints assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi will become New Orleans' interim head coach, first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. New Orleans plays the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
