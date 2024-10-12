Ryan Clark reveals missing skill that clouds Aaron Rodgers' legacy
By Tyler Reed
The start of the 2024 season for the New York Jets has been less than ideal. The Jets thought things would be smooth sailing after acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers before last season. However, as soon as Rodgers went down with a dreadful Achilles injury in Week One last year, everything has gone wrong for the franchise.
Earlier this week, the franchise relieved head coach Robert Saleh from his duties. The franchise enters Week 6 2-3 and has really shown no signs of hope, which is the reason that Rodgers and the Jets have been a major talking point on every show since Saleh's firing.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers star and now rising ESPN talent, Ryan Clark may know the exact reason the marriage between Rodgers and the Jets isn't working.
"Aaron Rodgers has every physical tool to have been the greatest quarterback to have played this game. There is something that he is missing in his intangible DNA that makes him devoid of great leadership, makes him devoid of being able to elevate locker rooms and I think that's what we're seeing in New York."- Ryan Clark
No matter what you think of him as a person, Rodgers is one of the greatest to ever play the game. However, something has permitted the future Hall of Famer from going to more than one Super Bowl during his career.
Maybe Clark is onto something.
