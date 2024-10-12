NFL 2024: Best games to watch in Week 6
By Tyler Reed
The San Francisco 49ers kicked off Week 6 of the NFL season with a victory over the Seattle Seahawks. NFL fans were treated to glorious eye candy as both teams rocked some of the best throwback uniforms in the league.
However, we are far from done with all the action going down in Week 6. Here are the best games of the week.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off their most impressive win of the season, as they took down the 49ers last week. While not impressive, the Green Bay Packers have found a way to be 3-2 on the young season. Both teams can still take their respective division, and this game will go a long way toward making that dream a reality.
RELATED: ABC makes big 'Monday Night Football' announcement
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos
The winner of the matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos will be on the right track to laying claim to the second-place crown in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs are levels ahead of everyone in the division. However, a second-place finish division doesn't mean your playoff hopes are dead.
Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Detroit Lions are seeking vengeance when they take on the Dallas Cowboys. Last season's meeting between the two ended after an ineligible receiver penalty on the Lions stuck the franchise in the heart, as many around the fanbase believe the call was bogus.
The Cowboys are a little banged up heading into this one, but that isn't going to stop the Lions from getting one back on Jerry's squad.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Jets name new play caller to cap week of changes
NBA: Ja Morant out for ‘revenge’ this season
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: May the Costas-Darling memes never end