Rutgers just wasted two generational talents after missing NCAA Tournament
By Matt Reed
There was reason to not only be excited about Rutgers basketball this season, but legitimate thoughts of a deep run in the NCAA Tournament before the year kicked off. That hope came from freshman stars Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper joining the team and leading the charge towards one of the most promising seasons in the program's history.
However, those dreams were dashed as the season wore on and it became more and more apparent that outside of Bailey and Harper that there wasn't enough support on Steve Pikell's team to he;p the duo earn wins in the Big Ten.
That resulted in a 15-17 season that saw Rutgers go one-and-done in the Big Ten tournament, and following their loss to USC on Wednesday that will be the last time fans likely see Bailey and Harper play before they head to the NBA in June.
Both players had strong seasons in their own right and their share of signature moments, but the reality is college basketball isn't the NBA. There's much more emphasis on coaching and playing as a team instead of relying on superstars to bail them out with isolation play.
Bailey and Harper are both projected top-3 picks in this year's NBA Draft, and while they're poised to go on and have excellent pro careers it's got to make Rutgers fans sick knowing the caliber of player they had before the season went to waste.
