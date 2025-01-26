Bryson DeChambeau takes his influencer career seriously by investing millions
By Matt Reed
Bryson DeChambeau is one of the best-known golfers in his sport, and his influence over the game is only going to continue to rise whether it's because he's competing in LIV Golf or events or from his extremely popular social media channels.
DeChambeau has become a household name and likable figure due to his creative YouTube videos, but for awhile it looked like the former PGA Tour pro wouldn't ever reach that kind of following because of how he was viewed in the golf world.
It was his switch to LIV that seemingly opened a new window into the life of DeChambeau, and his YouTube channel especially, that has given golf fans better insight into his personality and why he's one of the best players in the world.
On a recent episode of The Joe Pomp Show, DeChambeau discussed his interest in social media and how he's invested heavily in his channels in order to put out great content on a regular basis. Part of that investment includes spending, in his words, "over a million dollars" and having more than 10 people helping him create content.
DeChambeau currently has over 1.7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, making him one of the biggest influencers in the golf space, all while being a two-time major champion. It's been quite the rise for the California native, and that climb doesn't seem to be close to ending.
