UFC 317 live stream, fight card, start time, TV info for Topuria vs Oliveira

MMA fans will be treated to a championship doubleheader at UFC 317 on Saturday night, headlined by Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira. Here's how to watch online.

By Josh Sanchez

Ring girl pictured during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena.
Ring girl pictured during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. / Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Happy Saturday, MMA fans, it's officially fight day. The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns on Saturday night with UFC 317, featuring a championship doubleheader at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, Ilia Topuria, who vacated the featherweight title, moves up to 155 pounds to take on former champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight strap.

The co-main event, meanwhile, features the latest title defense from flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja, who will be facing Kai Kara-France.

UFC 317 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+, before the preliminary action shifts to ESPN at 8:00 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view main card is set to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET.

How can you tune in to Saturday night's pay-per-view?

All of the information you need to catch UFC 317 from start to finish can be seen below.

UFC 317 live stream & viewing info

UFC ring girl performs during the fight between Montel Jackson and Felipe Corales during UFC Fight Night.
UFC ring girl performs during the fight between Montel Jackson and Felipe Corales during UFC Fight Night. / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
TV Info: ESPN, ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream 1

How To Live Stream UFC 317 Online

Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298.
Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Your best bet for watching the game via a live stream is ordering the pay-per-view on ESPN+. The prelims will also be free on WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through ESPN's subscription service, ESPN+.

The pay-per-view costs $79.99.

ESPN+ offers a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or an annual fee of $119.99. You can also subscribe to the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle for $16.99 per month. ESPN+ subscribers can stream on up to five devices at the same time for most content, and two devices for UFC PPV events. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsun Smart TV devices.

