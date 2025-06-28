UFC 317 live stream, fight card, start time, TV info for Topuria vs Oliveira
By Josh Sanchez
Happy Saturday, MMA fans, it's officially fight day. The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns on Saturday night with UFC 317, featuring a championship doubleheader at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In the main event, Ilia Topuria, who vacated the featherweight title, moves up to 155 pounds to take on former champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight strap.
The co-main event, meanwhile, features the latest title defense from flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja, who will be facing Kai Kara-France.
UFC 317 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+, before the preliminary action shifts to ESPN at 8:00 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view main card is set to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET.
How can you tune in to Saturday night's pay-per-view?
All of the information you need to catch UFC 317 from start to finish can be seen below.
UFC 317 live stream & viewing info
Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
TV Info: ESPN, ESPN+
How To Live Stream UFC 317 Online
Your best bet for watching the game via a live stream is ordering the pay-per-view on ESPN+. The prelims will also be free on WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.
If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through ESPN's subscription service, ESPN+.
The pay-per-view costs $79.99.
ESPN+ offers a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or an annual fee of $119.99. You can also subscribe to the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle for $16.99 per month. ESPN+ subscribers can stream on up to five devices at the same time for most content, and two devices for UFC PPV events. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsun Smart TV devices.
