Robert Saleh will likely return to his former team
By Max Weisman
No, it's not the Jets. It was reported Thursday that former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is expected to head back to San Francisco to once again be the 49ers defensive coordinator, the position he had from 2017-2020. This comes after the news that Liam Coen is expected to be named the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Friday, a role Saleh interviewed for last week.
Saleh had interest from the Jaguars and the Cowboys, and he interviewed with both teams, but it seems he's heading back to San Francisco. Saleh was fired by the Jets after Week 5 and joined the Green Bay Packers as an offensive consultant for the rest of the season.
Saleh went 20-36 in 3.5 seasons in New York, which was characterized by awful quarterback play and a defense that carried the team. He finally got a healthy Aaron Rodgers this season, but after a 2-3 start was let go.
During his time in San Francisco, the 49ers finished in the top 10 of points allowed once and in the top 10 of yards allowed twice and the Niners are hoping he can get their defense back to performing well. This season San Francisco's defense was beaten up, and finished 29th in points allowed per game, 25.6, but eighth in yards allowed, 317.4.
San Francisco followed up their Super Bowl appearance with a 6-11 season, a disappointing season that began with high expectations. If Saleh is hired, and it's looking like he will be, he'll be the Niners' third defensive coordinator in three years, after Nick Sorenson, who had the job in 2024, was demoted from the position.
If Saleh indeed rejoins the 49ers coaching staff, expect their defense to improve significantly from what it was in 2024.
