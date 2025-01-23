Liam Coen called the Jaguars' bluff, and he'll likely be their next head coach
By Matt Reed
It seemed like a done deal that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wouldn't lose a second offensive coordinator in a matter of two seasons, and yet, the NFC South champions find themselves on the brink of that predicament.
Less than 24 hours ago it seemed like the Bucs were able to secure a deal with Coen to not only make him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL, but more importantly fend off an in-state opponent from stealing the 39 year old away.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is now reporting though that Coen has had a massive change of heart in regards to the Jacksonville Jaguars and their open heading coaching job. After the Jags fired general manager Trent Baalke, the team seemingly went back to Coen to see if that would entice him to join the AFC South side.
And even though a deal isn't over the line just yet, it seems like the Jaguars' willingness to move on from Baalke has made the gig more intriguing. It's even being reported that the Bucs can't get in touch with Coen because he's meeting with Jacksonville to finalize a contract.
The reality is head coaching gigs don't come around all that often, even for a young, inspiring OC like Coen. And despite how poor the Jaguars have been in recent seasons, they still have Trevor Lawrence, as well as really strong offensive options including impressive rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
It also goes to show the landscape of the current NFL and how influential coaches can be over organizations, who are so desperate to win games. The Jaguars were dead set on Coen as a candidate, didn't seriously pursue anyone else and then fired an executive to make the job more desirable for the Bucs OC before he even knew about it.
