Las Vegas Raiders kicker earns six-figure payday after Ashton Jeanty buys his number
By Matt Reed
Ashton Jeanty was one of the hottest commodities in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Las Vegas Raiders running back isn't getting any preferential treatment when it comes to a long-standing league tradition.
RELATED: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hints at expanded international schedule
When it comes to NFL rookies or even veterans moving teams there's always been an unspoken rule within the league when it comes to changing numbers, and that has proven to be the case once again in the case of Jeanty, who wanted to continue to wear his number two jersey from Boise State.
While Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson wore that jersey number in past seasons, Jeanty made it his mission to secure it and was willing to pay over six figures in order to lock down a deal. Jeanty even joked that Carlson could buy a house with all the money that he paid the kicker.
Jeanty was the first running back taken in the NFL Draft this past April, so there will certainly be significant expectations for the new Vegas star, but if his time at Boise State is any indication of what he will provide in the NFL the Raiders may actually have a bonafide star on their hands.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: 10 NBA Stars who could be traded this offseason — and why it matters
NFL: NFL vote will decide if stars can play flag football in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
SPORTS MEDIA: Netflix documentary shows 'The Fall of Favre' is a scandal in motion
VIRAL: Pope Leo XIV receives custom Bears jersey from Vice President Vance