Rob Gronkowski reportedly wants to make an NFL return with this AFC team
By Matt Reed
It's been nearly four years since Rob Gronkowski last played in the National Football League, but a shocking report is now claiming that the talented tight end is preparing to make a comeback with a new team in 2025.
The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is reporting working out at altitude in the event that he can sign with the Denver Broncos. Denversports.com is suggesting that Gronkowski has been in communication with Broncos head coach Sean Payton because the two have had a good relationship since working together at Fox.
Payton left Fox when he came back to the NFL in a trade that sent him from the New Orleans Saints to the Broncos.
Obviously it's been quite some time since Gronk last played in the league, but at his height he was one of the greats at the tight end position. With Bo Nix and a young offense in place, the Broncos would surely love to have a player like Gronkowski in the passing game assuming he can return to his previous self.
In fact, Gronkowski is actually the same age as Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, who has one year remaining on his deal with last season's Super Bowl runners' up.
