Retiring jersey numbers is a tradition that needs to come to an end
By Tyler Reed
No, this isn't an attack on Vince Carter. Carter was one of the better players of his generation and changed the game with his high-flying abilities.
However, Carter's jersey retirement with the Brooklyn Nets over this past weekend was a reminder that retiring numbers makes zero sense.
Should we celebrate the greatest players of their generations? Absolutely. Should we stop future generations from wearing the numbers of those legends? Of course not.
Putting someone's number in the rafters of an arena while no one can wear the number ever again has always made zero sense.
Why wouldn't you want to continue to celebrate those great players by keeping their numbers in action by younger generations that look up to them?
A prime example to me is Jackie Robinson. Why in the world do we not want to see the number 42 on a daily basis in baseball?
Seeing the number in action is far more beneficial than throwing a plaque up in the nosebleeds with his name and number on it.
Celebrating the greats of sports should be done daily, and the easiest way to do that is to keep their legacies alive by allowing their numbers to be worn.
I grew up in a generation idolizing the number 23. Why would anyone not want to see that number again on a basketball court?
Excluding the number 42, the New York Yankees have retired 21 numbers. No one will ever be able to wear numbers one through ten with the franchise ever again.
Truly moronic to not allow those numbers to be on the field in Yankee Stadium. Seeing the number reminds you of the legend who once wore it.
If anything, having the numbers back on the field or court of their respective sport is a better reminder than collecting dust in a rafter.
