Recently arrested Rollin' 60s Crips gang leader Big U is father of rising NFL star
By Josh Sanchez
Longtime LA gang leader Eugene “Big U” Henley, who is known for helping the legendary Nipsey Hussle launch his rap career, was recently arrested along with other members of the Rollin' 60s Crips.
Big U is accused of running a "mafia-like" organization after being arressted by federal authorities on RICO charges that include extortion, human trafficking, fraud, and murder.
18 other members and associates of the Rollin’ 60s were arrested following the 107-page federal complaint.
Other notable figures in the arrest were Bricc Baby, real name Zihirr Mitchell, and Luce Cannon, real name Tremaine Ashley Williams, who are co-hosts of the popular podcast No Jumper.
In an interesting twist, many sports fans learned that Big U is the father of a promising, rising NFL star linebacker. He is the father of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley, who was selected in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft after starring at Washington State.
After totalling just 16 tackles during his rookie campaign, Henley burst onto the scene in 2024.
Henley played in all 17 games and recorded 147 tackles, one sack, and one interception.
He looks to be one of the most promising young linebackers in the NFL and will be an anchor of the Chargers' defense moving forward.
It's unfortunate to see the turmoil around Henley in his personal life, but he is thriving and will have the support of an entire fanbase as he looks to build on his growing success during the 2025 season.
