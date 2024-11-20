Ray Lewis rumored to be in the mix for a head coaching job
By Max Weisman
The trend of former big-name football players becoming head coaches seems to be continuing. Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was named as a candidate for the head coaching position at Florida Atlantic. The move parallels Deion Sanders' move to coaching in the college game, though unlike Sanders, Lewis doesn't have any previous head coaching experience.
FAU fired head coach Tom Herman on Monday in the middle of his second season after a 6-16 start and will owe him $4 million in a buyout. The Owls will now be looking for their seventh head coach in program history. FAU began fielding football in 2001.
Lewis was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Ravens, including winning MVP in Super Bowl 38. During his 17-year career with the Ravens, Lewis was named to the Pro Bowl 13 times and was defensive player of the year twice.
According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, however, sources told him Lewis is unlikely to be the next head coach of the Owls. Zenitz reported that as of Wednesday morning, there hasn't been any communication between Lewis and FAU. Of course, that could change, but for now, it doesn't seem likely. Lewis has had no formal coaching experience in his career, whereas when Sanders was hired at Jackson State he had coached at the high school level.
Part of Sanders' success is that he has gotten players to buy in to his philosophy and has had success in recruiting from high schools and in the transfer portal. It wouldn't be hard to see players buying into whatever philosophy Lewis would bring to the table, but jumping into coaching in the era of the transfer portal with no experience is a tall task.
