One slip up and the Group of Five race turns into all out war
By Max Weisman
We're finally getting some drama in the Group of 5. For much of the season, Boise State has been the best team across those five conferences. The College Football Playoff committee ranked Boise State the highest Group of 5 team in Tuesday night's latest CFP rankings and has for all three sets of rankings so far. Currently, the Broncos are ranked No. 12, but in the bracket, they are No. 4 due to being the fourth-highest-ranked conference champion. Boise State is 9-1, with their only loss of the season coming against Oregon in Week 2. If they win out, they'll almost be guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff.
But what will happen if they drop one of their remaining games? The committee ranked three other Group of 5 teams in this week's Top 25: Army at No. 19, Tulane at No. 20 and UNLV at No. 24.
Army and Tulane will meet in the American Athletic Conference Championship game, so the winner of that game will likely make the playoff if Boise State loses. Don't count out UNLV, though. The Runnin' Rebels need some help to get into the Mountain West Championship game, but if they do they could pose problems for Boise State. Colorado State is currently 5-0 in conference play, but a loss to either Fresno State or Utah State in the final two weeks likely puts UNLV in the conference championship, where a win over Boise State could secure a bid to the CFP.
If UNLV beats Boise State in the Mountain West Championship, the committee would likely have difficulty determining who gets the Group of 5 auto-bid between them and the winner of Tulane-Army.
Speaking of the No. 19 Black Knights, they have a huge game against No. 6 Notre Dame this weekend at Yankee Stadium. Army is currently 9-0 and a win would give them the best win any Group of 5 team has this season, likely thrusting them into the playoff in next week's rankings. In that case, they wouldn't even need Boise State to lose to make the playoff. If Army wins out, they'll likely be ranked higher than Boise State and would get the Group of 5 bid to the CFP.
Army-Notre Dame kicks off at 7 p.m. from Yankee Stadium on Saturday. As of Wednesday, the Fighting Irish are favored by 14.5 points. The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.
