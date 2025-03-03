Raheem Morris doesn’t sound confident in Kyle Pitts’ future with the Falcons
By Matt Reed
The Atlanta Falcons undoubtedly have a lot of talent on the offensive side of the football heading into next year when Michael Penix Jr. takes over the number one role for the team. However, one player that's continued to disappoint during his pro career to date was one of the Falcons' highest-drafted players in recent years.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers allegedly pissed off Jets players with Adams targets
Back in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Falcons invested a top-5 pick on Kyle Pitts after becoming an instant star at the University of Florida. Pitts was a Mackey Award winner, as well as a two-time All- SEC first team superstar, and yet that success at the collegiate level hasn't paid dividends for Atlanta during his first four seasons in the NFL.
As Falcons head coach Raheem Morris puts it, Pitts has certainly had a decent share of quality moments as a starter in the league, but for the most part he's largely left his team "wanting more" consistency.
“He has some moments that leave you wanting more, leave you desiring more,” Morris said. “With a guy like Michael Penix that believes in him, you want to see if you can get more. We’re gonna take it as far as we can take it from a coaching standpoint.”
To this point in his career, Pitts has only topped 1,000 yards once and his highest touchdown output came last season with an underwhelming four. That's something Morris and Co. hope will change in 2025.
With clear focal points in the Falcons offense like Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Darnell Mooney, perhaps Penix will finally be the quarterback to get the best out of Pitts, but his time in Atlanta is certainly running thin on an offense that is running out of excuses to not reach its full potential.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Eagles should not go all-in on Garrett
NFL: Samuels arrival gives Commanders elite 1-2 punch
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN may still be in on MLB rights
ROUNDUP: Recap the weekend that was in our new-look Roundup