Aaron Rodgers allegedly pissed off Jets players for mainly targeting Davonte Adams

It's easy to see why Rodgers wasn't welcomed back fro another season in New York.

By Matt Reed

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walk on the field after the Jets win over the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walk on the field after the Jets win over the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are moving into a new era under head coach Aaron Glenn, and their team will likely look very different next season after having several major stars on the team that simply didn't perform the way the organization expected in 2024.

Aaron Rodgers will be a free agent looking for a new home, and after the Jets decided not to bring him back more reports are coming out about why New York wasn't willing to ride it out with the former Super Bowl champion for another season.

According to The Athletic, Jets players weren't happy with the way Rodgers was running the offseason during the second half of the season, especially with the number of targets Rodgers was forcing to Davante Adams once he joined the team.

Rodgers is clearly the type of player that's always had a lot of loyalty to his guys, and that became more evident than ever when he joined the Jets. He made it a point to have the team pursue players like Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and eventually Adams.

However, with plenty of other stars involved in New York's offense like Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, it's easy to see how Rodgers would get much of the brunt for the team's shortcomings.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) may have played his last game for Gang Green
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) may have played his last game for Gang Green, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's very likely New York will either trade away or simply cut Adams as well in the coming weeks, which means there's a decent likelihood of Rodgers and his favorite wide receiver linking up again in 2025.

