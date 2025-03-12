Potential MLB expansion team unveils bland new hat
By Tyler Reed
Baseball hats have been a massive talking point in the last couple of days. One has to imagine the design crew on the new Los Angeles Angeles and Texas Rangers caps is probably looking for a new job today.
However, those hats aren't the only dreadful caps to be realized in the last couple of days. Maybe not for the same reason, but the MLB has a creativity problem.
The league is pushing for a potential expansion team to be located in Nashville, Tennessee. FOX Sports' MLB X account recently shared photos of the new hats and logo for the potential expansion team.
Take a look below:
Now, according to the official website for the Music City Baseball group, the intentions are to bring the first nickname from the Negro Leagues to the MLB with the Stars nickname.
A great idea; however, what if we tried to be a little creative and bring the Stars into the new century? Paying respect to the past is important, but bringing a new touch is just as important.
The city of Nashville is used to taking team colors and making them their own, talking about the Houston Oilers color combination and logo. Now, they just want to copy and paste the history of teams from Philadelphia and Detroit. Be creative for once, Nashville.
