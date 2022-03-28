Will Smith Danced to 'Gettin Jiggy Wit It' After Slapping Chris Rock, Winning Oscar
Sunday night was a wild one in Hollywood. The Academy Awards are usually a noteworthy affair but we've never seen anything like we saw this year. I mean, the Best Actor frontrunner walked on stage and slapped a presenter, wound up winning an Oscar, then partied into the night like nothing had happened.
Yes, after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for insulting Jada Pinkett-Smith with a joke, he gave a tearful acceptance speech after winning his first Oscar. Then he went to the Vanity Fair party and was ready to throw down. He even danced and sang along to his own song, "Gettin Jiggy Wit It" and you bet your ass we have the footage.
Check it out:
What a truly weird night. I can't remember anything like it. This is far beyond the La La Land/Moonlight mishap. Even Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the mayhem.
The sad part is, the slap is all anyone will remember from this year's Oscars and they were actually pretty great. Jessica Chastain was finally recognized with a long-overdue Best Actress Oscar (she should have three by now). Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win an Academy Award as he was recognized for his brilliant performance in CODA. He also gave a wonderful acceptance speech. CODA itself defied the odds as the rare feel-good movie to win the Best Picture Oscar.
And then there was Smith. His actions may have overshadowed the brilliant performance he turned in as Richard Williams in King Richard and the lovely speech he gave after winning. No one will remember that. All we'll be talking about for years is "the slap."
Don't get me wrong, it was great TV. It was just an insane turn for what mostly seemed like a solid awards show with a lot of nice moments.