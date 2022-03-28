Will Smith Cried and Apologized While Accepting Best Actor at the Oscars
Will Smith won Best Actor at the 2022 Academy Awards. An emotional Smith accepted the award with tears streaming down his face as he repeatedly apologized without being overly specific about what the world had just witnessed, which was Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face in the middle of the broadcast after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.
Smith started his speech by saying that Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. He repeated referenced defending people in his role and said that love will make you do crazy things.
Towards the end of his speech Smith talked about his mother, who was home watching the awards with her sewing group. He also said that he hoped the academy invites him back.
UPDATE: And here's Amy Schumer talking about the vibes in the room.