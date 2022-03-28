Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars
Chris Rock was a presenter at the Academy Awards Sunday night, and wound up being a part of one of the craziest moments in the ceremony's history. Will Smith punched (or smacked) him right in the mouth.
Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in G.I. Jane because of her bald head. Pinkett Smith has openly discussed having a hair loss condition. After that joke, Will Smith ran on stage and punched Rock in the face and said, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth."
Here's video of the incident:
That is absolutely insane and did not look staged. Smith had a bit of a smirk on his face as he walked away, but that looked pretty damn real. And any thoughts that it might have been pre-planned were likely crushed by the Japanese version of the broadcast, which showed far more:
The ordeal was made even crazier by the fact that Smith is the favorite to win Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard.