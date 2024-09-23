USA TODAY wants Dolphins to replace Tua Tagovailoa with Super Bowl-winning QB
By Max Weisman
It is clear that the Miami Dolphins have a quarterback issue. Following the injury to Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter of a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, backup quarterback Skylar Thompson came into a game that was already decided and threw for only 80 yards in a little more than a quarter of playing time.
After the game, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Thompson would be the next man up but another option will be brought in. A day after Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with Thompson starting, another QB has yet to be signed or acquired. Thompson also got hurt in the Dolphins loss, a rib injury that kept him out of the game from midway through the third quarter.
Tim Boyle, who was signed to the Dolphins practice squad prior to Week 1, came in for Thompson. Miami likely does not want to start Boyle or Thompson Monday night when they play the Tennessee Titans, so it might be time for them to try and bring in a veteran.
USA Today NFL columnist Nate Davis presented an idea in a Monday column: Trade for Russell Wilson. Wilson dressed as the Pittsburgh Steelers emergency quarterback for the third straight game as Justin Fields led Pittsburgh to a 3-0 record. Trading for Wilson seems like a way to plug the quarterback gap in Miami.
RELATED: Bill Belichick trolls Jets with praise of Vikings QB Sam Darnold
“I think you have to look at everything," McDaniel said after being asked about the Dolphins' next steps. "And you have to find a way to give your team a best chance to win. We have to find a way to get better collectively.”
Wilson is in the decline of his career, sure, but with the Steelers continuing to start Fields under center and having Wilson rot on the bench, what do both teams have to lose in making a trade?
MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD
NFL: Should the “two-high” safety formation be banned?
WNBA x MLB: Phillies invite Caitlin Clark to broadcast booth
GOLF: There’s now a Ryder Cup path for LIV players
SPORTS MEDIA: Candidates to replace Woj as ESPN’s NBA Insider