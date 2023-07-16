This Compilation of Tucker Carlson Laughing at His Own Speech Will Give You Nightmares
Tucker loves Tucker.
Tucker Carlson left his home studio behind this weekend to do some high-profile appearances across America. On Friday he interviewed Mike Pence and five other Republican presidential candidates not named Donald Trump at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa. On Saturday he gave a speech at Turning Point Conference in Florida. He addressed some of went on in his interview with Pence during his Saturday speech. He also laughed. A lot.
There is just something jarring about Carlson's full strength laugh. Perhaps he tries to hide it when he does things like interview a chicken enthusiast or talks about Nicki MInaj's cousin's friend's testicles or hears Kid Rock talk about advising the president on North Korea. There's certainly plenty of reasons to laugh, but when that laugh finally leaks out, it's big.
You get a bunch of those belly laughs in a short amount of time and its a recipe for nightmares. It's no wonder he didn't work in front of a live studio audience. He sees one smiling face and he starts laughing uncontrollably. You get a few chuckles in the crowd and its all over.