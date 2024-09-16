Titans Head Coach Addresses ‘Dumb’ Mistake From QB Will Levis
By Max Weisman
Will Levis did it again. The second-year quarterback out of Kentucky had another 'what are you doing' turnover Sunday in the Tennessee Titans 24-17 loss to the New York Jets.
Up 7-0 and threatening to score again, Levis tried to pitch the ball backward to running back Tyjae Spears as he was eluding pressure from the Jets defensive front. The pitch was short, though, and Spears fell as he tried to recover, but Jets linebacker Quincy Williams got the takeaway for New York.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan was not happy with his quarterback.
"It was dumb," Callahan said. "It was the same exact thing he did last week, and he cost us points in the red zone, and that is what it is. He's a grownup and he knows better and so I was really irritated that he cost us three points in a game that we probably needed it."
Fans watching the game could tell even then that Callahan was frustrated. As Levis was walking off the field CBS cameras caught the first-year head coach yelling at his quarterback.
The Jets didn't score on their ensuing drive, but the fumble cost the Titans at least three points in a game they lost by seven. Tennessee threatened to tie the game at the end, but couldn't get into the end zone on a fourth-and-goal from the Jets 14-yard line.
This isn't the first inexplicable turnover Levis has had this season. Last week against the Chicago Bears Levis threw a pick six that he shouldn't have even thrown. Under pressure from Chicago's defense, Levis tried to get rid of the ball but ended up throwing it right to Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.
The touchdown gave the Bears their first lead of the day after trailing 17-0 in the second quarter, and they'd end up winning 24-17.
Tennessee dropped to 0-2 after the loss to the Jets and will have to beat a tough Green Bay Packers team to earn their first win of the season next Sunday.
