Taylor Swift Fans Struggle to Understand Football Amid Travis Kelce Dating Saga
The story of the day in the NFL was Taylor Swift showing up and sitting with Travis Kelce's mom at the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Chicago Bears game. The revelation set the Internet on fire. Amid all the reactions, a portion of Swift's fans who were watching struggled mightily to understand the game of football. It was pretty amusing. .
A Swift fan named Shannon posted a brief explainer for her fellow Swifties and the replies were something to behold.
Here's her initial tweet:
Some of the best replies follow:
You forget how many weird and specific rules football has when you've watched it all your life. I really can't wait until Swift's fans have to learn that no one can clearly define what a catch is. The Internet might explode.
It appeared Swift had a great time at the game and even went absolutely nuts (including a chest bump) when Kelce scored a touchdown. Sunday's showing should put to rest any questions about whether or not the pair are dating.