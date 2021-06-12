Fans Exchange Haymakers in Fight at Suns-Nuggets Game
The Phoenix Suns took a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets last night despite a dominant performance from MVP Nikola Jokic. It was not the only action of the night, as two fans got into a brawl in the stands during the game.
It was a big fight. Legitimate haymakers were thrown. The end result left one Nuggets fan bleeding after he tried to get the jump on the Suns fan when he wasn't looking. After all that happened, the Suns fan finished by yelling "Suns in four!" while holding up four fingers.
It's rather unclear who started this fight, but I can sure tell you who ended it. I can't imagine the Suns fan had much time to celebrate, though, given the appearance of security at the very end of the video. It also looks like someone throws a beverage on him right before the video cuts out.
This fan fight has it all. Guys going over seats to fight each other. A wild flurry of punches that land hard. Thrown drinks. Security. A bloody nose.
I guess we've all forgotten how to behave over the last year. This is just the latest in a series of fights now that fans are back in arenas and stadiums across the country en masse. This is perhaps the most aggressive one we've seen yet, though.