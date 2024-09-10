Shohei Ohtani deserves National League MVP despite loud Francisco Lindor campaign
By Joe Lago
New York is the center of the universe, or at least New Yorkers like to think that. And they firmly believe everything is better in NYC. That is also up for debate, especially when it comes to pizza when the country's best 'za is just up I-95 in New Haven (Pepe's or Sally's, take your pick).
The New York superiority complex extends to sports, of course. Yankees fans have been blessed with another incredible Aaron Judge season, one that will result in his second American League MVP award. Mets fans think they have a National League MVP winner in shortstop Francisco Lindor.
The latter MVP argument is a stretch. The New York media continues to bang the drum loudly for Lindor to be rewarded for two-way excellence at the plate and in the field that has helped lift the Mets into the NL's last wild-card spot.
The problem is that unprecedented feats are achieved nightly by a two-time MVP starring for the team that's tied for baseball's best record.
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is pursuing the first 50-50 season in MLB history with an NL-leading 46 home runs and 47 stolen bases, second in MLB only to Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz's 62 steals.
Ohtani has the luxury of not having to play defense — he's not pitching this season after having elbow surgery last year — but it would be irrational to not vote Ohtani as MVP for his history-making campaign. It's the same argument that aided Judge in 2022, when he hit an AL-record 62 home runs to earn MVP honors over Ohtani's monster two-way season of 34 home runs and 219 strikeouts.
Also, not even Wins Above Replacement gives Lindor a clear edge over Ohtani. Entering Tuesday's games, FanGraphs rates Lindor (7.2) over Ohtani (6.9), but Baseball-Reference has Ohtani (7.3) ahead of Lindor (6.4).
It can be reasoned that Lindor is more valuable to the Mets than Ohtani is to the Dodgers, but even that argument isn't so iron-clad.
L.A., despite its $1 billion upgrades last offseason, has been ravaged by injuries, namely the starting rotation. Mookie Betts missed two months with a broken hand, too. The Dodgers have needed Ohtani's bat (and speed) to hold off the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres in the NL West race.
The Mets have had a wonderful season, having reversed their fortunes behind the Grimace effect, and they should return to the postseason for the first time since 2022.
But Francisco Lindor for NL MVP? Sure. And Angel Reese deserves WNBA Rookie of the Year over Caitlin Clark.