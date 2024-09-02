WNBA Rookie of the Year Compromise Gets Ripped by Caitlin Clark Fans
By Joe Lago
No fence-setting would be tolerated — that was established long ago — because the race had already become too heated, overly emotional and extremely divisive. And the choice was clear for the good of all Americans.
You support Caitlin Clark or you back Angel Reese for WNBA Rookie of the Year.
So amid that charged atmosphere, Leslie Leslie, the WNBA legend and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, wandered into the great national debate over who should win top rookie honors between the record-setting first-year stars. The former Los Angeles Sparks great suggested a compromise.
According to Leslie, both Clark and Reese should be given Rookie of the Year because "both rookies rose to the top and exceeded all our expectations."
Leslie presented the idea Sunday with a post on X, where all ideas are treated with decency and respect.
Yeah, right.
Of course, Leslie got ripped by Clark fans for even thinking Reese, the Chicago Sky's record-breaking rebounder, was on the same level of the Indiana Fever's transcendent phenom.
Among the most-liked responses that were critical of Leslie were: "Nah, this isn't a consolation prize, may the best rookie win" and "You got one player that’s All-WNBA first team and the other is a role player that brings no winning basketball to their team — stop it."
The Rookie of the Year will be decided by a vote of writers who cover the league. Clark, the No. 1 overall pick and overwhelming preseason favorite to win the award, appeared to have competition when Reese strung together a WNBA-record 15 consecutive double-doubles, but since the Olympic break, Clark has essentially ended the race by averaging 24.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists and shooting 38.6% on 3-pointers.
Reese, the league's leading rebounder who has already broken the single-season mark for most boards, ranks higher in efficiency ratings, but that advantage is nowhere near enough to elevate the former LSU star over Clark, whose Fever have won four in a row and are firmly in the playoff mix in sixth place at 17-16. Reese and the Sky are battling for the eighth and final postseason spot with the Atlanta Dream at 11-21.