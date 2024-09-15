Shedeur Sanders called out after refusing to shake hands with Colorado State Quarterback
By Max Weisman
Colorado prevailed in the Rocky Mountain Showdown Saturday night, beating rival Colorado State 28-9 in the rivalry's first game at Colorado State since 1996. While Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns in the impressive winning effort, it's his actions postgame that has fans talking.
As the teams met at midfield following the conclusion of the game, Sanders refused to shake the hand of Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who threw for 209 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Fowler-Nicolosi had said Colorado was in for a rude awakening and the Buffaloes quarterback seemed to take that personally.
Sanders approached Fowler-Nicolosi and called him out for talking smack on Instagram, saying the Colorado State quarterback "can't f**k with me."
Fans were not happy about Sanders' lack of sportsmanship. One fan said "The level of immaturity is astounding."
Another acknowledged that Sanders had the right to be mad about what Fowler-Nicolosi said leading up to the game, but that Sanders should still be the bigger person.
"It’s not about what Shadeur said here that bothers me," he wrote. "You want to use what that dude said as fuel and throw it back in his face after the game, do you. I’m cool with that. But, at least be a man and shake his hand. Say it to his face while shaking it. I don’t know. Maybe that’s just me."
RELATED: Deion Sanders shoots down reporter's question
One fan posted about how this might not bode well for his NFL prospects.
"100% Draft red flag," he wrote.
Colorado needed this bounce back win. After getting stomped by Nebraska last week they proved they can play at a high level. Of Sanders' four touchdowns, two went to Travis Hunter, who hauled in 13 receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. His other two touchdowns went to LaJohntay Wester, who had 80 yards on five receptions and two touchdowns.
Now 2-1, Colorado will enter their conference schedule. They host 2-1 Baylor next Saturday.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD
NFL: Tua’s latest concussion sparks call to retire
CFB: Florida State making the wrong kind of history
MLB: Yankees’ ace Gerritt Cole melts down against the Red Sox