Deion Sanders Refuses Question From CBS Reporter During Interview, 'What They Did Was Foul'
Deion Sanders has been the head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes since 2023, and he has continually made headlines since his arrival.
Sanders has been outspoken about the treatment of Colorado players in terms of being scouted, going after internet trolls on X for attacking him, and most recently stating there will be "ramifications" due to a report that was published by Athlon Sports on the team's locker room being full of "guns and money."
Not matter what Sanders does, he cannot escape making multiple publications cover what he does.
While countless publications have written stories on Sanders and Colorado, the Buffaloes head coach now counts CBS as an enemy.
Sanders was recently interviewed about the upcoming 2024 season, and when a reporter from CBS attempted to ask a question, Sanders was quick to shut them down.
“CBS, I’m not doing nothing with CBS. Next question,” Sanders said “It ain’t got nothing to do with you. This is above that. It ain’t got nothing to do with you. I’ve got love for you. I appreciate you. I respect you. It ain’t got nothing to do with you. They know what they did.”
“I’m here in Denver, not national,” the reporter said.
“You are who you are,” Sanders said. “CBS is CBS.”
“I got love for you, but what they did was foul,” Sanders said.
Sanders was quick to shut down the reporter, but the question as to why remains unanswered.
One answer could come from a recent ranking by CBS Sports, which stated that Sanders is the second-worst coach in the Big 12.
Then again, there could be another underlying issue that Sanders has not yet brought to the public. Either way, it appears the Colorado head coach will not be speaking to anyone affiliated with CBS for the time being.
Sanders likely has far more to worry about with the upcoming 2024 season. The Buffaloes went 4-8 last season. The team began the season 3-0 but began to lose that record immediately after.
After a Week 6 win against Arizona State, the Buffaloes would go on a six game losing streak.
Sanders is entering his second season with the Buffaloes, and the hope is his brazen attitude can help the team rebound after a less-than-stellar 2023 season. The team will face Nebraska, Baylor, UCF, Arizona, Texas Tech, and more in 2024.
With a stacked schedule, Sanders and company will need to be on top of their game to end 2024 with a winning record.