Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole melts down after questionable decision
By Max Weisman
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole was cruising through three-and-a-third innings against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. The defending AL CY Young winner hadn't allowed a hit to the Yankees arch-rival, but a questionable decision unraveled his start.
With one out in the top of the fourth inning, no one on base and the Yankees leading 1-0, Cole intentionally walked Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers. Devers does give Cole trouble, with eight career home runs against the Yankee ace, the most home runs Cole has given up to a single hitter. Walking him with the bases empty when the worst he could do was tie the game was a decision that immediately backfired.
Devers, who has 32 career stolen bases in his eight-year career, stole second base and was driven in on a Masataka Yoshida ground rule double. A Wilyer Abreu single drove in two more runs and suddenly the Red Sox were ahead 3-1.
Cole wasn't out of trouble. In the top of the fifth inning, Devers came up to the plate with the bases loaded. Cole couldn't walk him this time. Devers, who now has 20 runs-batted-in against Cole, singled to right, driving in two runs.
After Cole hit Tyler O'Neill with a pitch to reload the bases, Yoshida came up to the plate and drove in two more runs with a single. Cole completely unraveled in the blink of an eye and the Red Sox jumped to a 7-1 lead. Yankees manager Aaron Boone took Cole out of the game, who allowed seven runs on five hits while walking three and striking out only two in four-and-a-third innings pitched.
Boston needed this. Barring a miracle they won't make the playoffs but getting a win off their biggest rival's best pitcher has to feel good, especially after last night. Leading 4-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Boston's bullpen gave up five runs, including four on one swing of the bat by Aaron Judge.
