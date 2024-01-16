Philly Sports Radio Caller Tells Host to 'Shut the F--k Up' During Eagles Rant
Emotions are running high after the Philadelphia Eagles completed their monumental season collapse Monday night. After starting the season 10-1, the Birds lost five of their final six games, then bombed out of the playoffs spectacularly by losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-9. Now everyone is reacting emotionally, including a caller to Philly sports radio caller who told the host to "shut the f--k up" on Tuesday.
"Chuck from Mt. Airy" called up 94 WIP in Philly and was mid-Eagles rant when he told Jack Fritz exactly what he needed to do.
Enjoy:
Chuck needs to take a deep breath and calm down. Yeah, the Eagles' season was awful, but there's plenty of good news in the world. He clearly didn't hear that the cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia was finally invited to the Emmys.
Sure, Nick Sirriani may soon be out of a job, and a number of key players may not be back, but there's more to life than the Eagles. Luckily, we're less than four months from the 76ers disappointing everyone in the NBA playoffs, and that'll make Chuck forget about the Eagles for a bit.