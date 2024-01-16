Roundup: Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley Reunite at Emmys; Bucs, Bills Advance; Falcons Interview Bill Belichick
Donald Trump won the Iowa Caucuses ... Ron DeSantis finished second ahead of Nikki Haley ... Vivek Ramaswamy ended his presidential campaign ... A missile hit near the U.S. consulate in Erbil, Iraq, but did no damage ... Stock futures are lower to start the week ... "Succession" and "The Bear" dominated the Emmys ... Complete list of winners from the Emmys ... HBO Max led the way with the most wins ... Houthis continue targeting ships in the Red Sea ... Boeing's problems continue to mount ... Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley reunite at Emmys ... Matthew Perry was honored at the Emmys ... Elton John has an EGOT ... The Eagles' collapse is complete after loss to the Buccaneers ... The Bills outlasted the Steelers ... The Falcons interviewed Bill Belichick ... Caleb Williams declared for the draft ...
Highlights from the Lakers' upset win over the Thunder.
Kieran Culkin's Emmy speech.
John Oliver won yet another Emmy.
Matthew Macfadyen's Emmy speech.
The Gang went to the Emmys.
Every touchdown of Caleb Williams' USC career.
The New Basement Tapes -- "Kansas City"