An Eagles Fan Threw Popcorn at Nick Sirianni After Eagles Loss to Bucs
By Liam McKeone
The Philadelphia Eagles' legendary slide into disgrace was finished on Monday at the hands of Baker Mayfield's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs. Philly started the season 10-1 and then lost five of its final six games along with a division title. There was not much optimism heading into Monday's contest but most figured the Birds would at least have a chance because they have the better quarterback and generally more talent. It turns out any and all hope was misplaced. Philadelphia lost, 32-9, and looked worse than its had at any point during the regular season.
Most of the blame for that has to fall on Nick Sirianni. Not just because he's the head coach and thus the guy who takes the heat when things go poorly on his watch. No, he deserves all the criticism heading his way because the failures on both sides of the ball were due to his choice in coaches. Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, Sirianni's hand-picked successor to Shane Steichen, put on a disasterclass against the Bucs. He failed to adjust to the blitz at any point and Jalen Hurts was stuck throwing five-yard outs with three defenders in his face all game.
Sirianni also made the call to replace defensive coordinator Sean Desai with Matt Patricia, a move that worked out exactly as poorly as you would expect. Philly's defense went from underperforming to one of the league's absolute worst units with Patricia at the helm for the last half of the year. On Monday night, the unit got cooked by guys named Trey Palmer and Deven Thompkins with the season on the line.
All that is to explain why Sirianni, despite leading his team to the Super Bowl last season, is somehow on the hot seat. It is also to explain why one Eagles fan at Raymond James Stadium last night got so mad at Sirianni that he threw a bucket of popcorn at him as he exited the field.
That's like $21 worth of popcorn right there. But secretly the funniest part of the video is watching this guy scamper away from security after doing this. Face the consequences of throwing popcorn like a man!
It may seem ridiculous that Eagles fans have taken this hard of a turn on Sirianni, and maybe it is. But it also goes to show how bad Philadelphia looked down the stretch and how catastrophic the end of their season was. The Eagles were Super Bowl favorites in, like, November! And their season ended with a 23-point loss to Baker Mayfield, a good quarterback who isn't nearly as good as the Philly defense made him look.
A disasterclass. Both by Sirianni and this fan, who will never be allowed back at Raymond James Stadium.