Five Philadelphia Eagles Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Kyle Koster
Several weeks ago the Philadelphia Eagles were defending NFC champions with a 10-1 record and a very good chance to secure the No. 1 seed and homefield throughout the playoffs. Jake Tapper was arguing that Jalen Hurts is every bit the quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets credit for being. Nick Sirianni had some swagger and passionate fans were still willing to talk crap.
Well, that's all over now. Philadelphia disintegrated in incredible fashion, losing six of their final seven games, including last night down in Tampa against a Bucs team that's not even good. What a mess! When they take the field for meaningful football next fall, their roster will look much different. Here are five players who have likely played their last game in kelly green.
Jason Kelce
The 36-year-old center finally had enough and is going to retire. He'll be a Hall of Famer in a few years but will leave a massive hole to fill. Heck, it may be impossible to find another player of his caliber to fill it. But guess what? Not his problem. Kelce has a very popular podcast to co-host.
Fletcher Cox
The 33-year-old pass rusher was still pretty productive at times but there was a noticeable lack of gas in the tank as the season went on. He played on a one-year deal in 2023 and could potentially follow Kelce into retirement. It's a very fluid situation. And the fact that Cox has played his entire 12-year career in Philly means that each side has been preparing for this eventuality for some time.
Brandon Graham
The veteran linebacker, like Cox, played on a one-year deal. He immediately expressed interest in returning but we'll have to see just how many new ingredients the Eagles want to shop for considering this year's recipe left something to be desired.
Julio Jones
Brought in as a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option, Jones actually got a fair amount of run but couldn't participate in the playoff finale due to a concussion. He's a nice fourth- or fifth- option yet doesn't make a ton of sense for the Eagles unless the A.J. Brown thing turns into a disaster and it's an all-hands-on-deck situation. Thank you for your service but we won't be needing it anymore.
D'Andre Swift
Swift made his first Pro Bowl this season but he'll be a free agent and the Eagles have a lot of needs. It'd be smart to make him a priority yet the future is uncertain.