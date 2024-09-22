NFL Sunday pregame shows ripped meddling Panthers owner David Tepper
By Joe Lago
Bryce Young deserved to be benched for his terrible play, but he didn't deserve to be the scapegoat for a floundering Carolina Panthers franchise. That level of blame starts and ends with owner David Tepper.
Since Tepper bought the Panthers in 2018, they have missed the playoffs every season. They have a miserable 31-70 record. They have had seven head coaches, full-time or interim. They have been an absolute mess. And the common denominator has been Tepper, who makes all of the franchise's important football decisions.
On Sunday, the NFL pregame shows on Fox and ESPN did not hold back while discussing how things have gone so wrong in Carolina. Tepper was the target of the scathing criticism.
On "Fox NFL Sunday," Jimmy Johnson — the Hall of Fame head coach who knows a little something about overly involved owners during his turbulent Dallas Cowboys tenure with Jerry Jones — said Tepper "is the problem."
"He's making the major decisions without listening to his football people," Johnson said. "... He has got to listen to his football people and quit playing fantasy football."
On ESPN's "NFL Sunday Countdown," Randy Moss said the Panthers failed Young in not providing coaching stability to aid his development.
"Right now, the laughingstock of the National Football League is the Carolina Panthers," Moss said. "And it's not because of how they're playing. It's everything from ownership all the way down."
Rex Ryan piled on more criticism of Tepper, specifically his decision to hire Dave Canales as Young's "quarterback guru."
Ryan said a young franchise QB should be supported by a defense and a running game. He said the latter was a glaring weakness of Canales last season as Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator.
"He was dead last in rushing the football and rushing per attempt. And that's who you put in there to help this guy," Ryan said. "I knew it was going to be a disaster. I thought it was the worst hire ever."
Canales announced this week that the Panthers were benching Young and starting journeyman Andy Dalton against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The decision sounded impulsive just two weeks into the season and only 18 starts into Young's NFL career.
The call reportedly came from above.
When asked to give one reason why Panthers fans should be hopeful for the future, Johnson replied, "It's a fun game to watch."
"It's gonna be years before they turn this thing around," he said.
