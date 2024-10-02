The Big Lead

NBA Swingman Classic Edition Jerseys for the 2024-2025 NBA season, where to buy

NBA and Fanatics launched the new jerseys this week and fans can now get their hands on them.

By Maceo Gifford

Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies Nike Unisex 2024/25 Swingman Jersey
Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies Nike Unisex 2024/25 Swingman Jersey / Fanatics
With NBA preseason games kicking off on Friday, October 4, it's only fair that fans should start getting ready for the 2024-2025 NBA season. Get ready for the season with Fanatics, where you can find the brand-new Swingman Classic Edition NBA Jerseys that feature the Warriors, Grizzlies, Kings, and Raptors.

Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Nike Unisex 2024/25 Swingman Jersey
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Nike Unisex 2024/25 Swingman Jersey / Fanatics

These classic-style jerseys from various NBA teams commemorate older NBA jerseys from previous basketball eras. Several teams will utilize these throwback jerseys for multiple games this upcoming season. It allows present-day fans to pay tribute to the older uniforms from back in the day.

De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings Nike Unisex 2024/25 Swingman Jersey
De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings Nike Unisex 2024/25 Swingman Jersey / Fanatics

The NBA Classic Edition jerseys and gear are available now on Fanatics, you can grab your Steph Curry, Ja Morant, De'Aaron Fox, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, and more to showcase your style and bring it back to the old school with these great jerseys.

Each one keeps the throwback logos and style while also maintaining a modern look. These could pieces could become everyday clothing for NBA fans with a comfortable, but stylish look.

RJ Barrett Toronto Raptors Nike Unisex 2024/25 Swingman Jersey
RJ Barrett Toronto Raptors Nike Unisex 2024/25 Swingman Jersey / Fanatics

Be sure to grab your favorite NBA player or team’s throwback Nike Swingman jersey for the 2024-25 season, which kicks off with preseason action this weekend.

