New Balance's latest shoe will have you doing choreographed dances in the streets
By Tyler Reed
New Balance has never been afraid to run from the term 'dad sneakers.' It has been a long-running joke that dads around the country rock a pair of the company's shoes to do all the things that dads do. However, now, the company is dropping a new sneaker that will put the joke on you if you don't scoop up a pair.
New Balance is stepping up its game. The company is dropping a sneaker inspired by the Backstreet Boys. Yes, you read that correctly. The Backstreet Boys will have a brand new sneaker dropping in the year 2024, and the sneaker will be bringing the heat.
According to Complex Sneakers "Zappos, yes, Zappos, has released an exclusive version of the New Balance 997R for the retailer's 25th anniversary and they've plucked inspiration from cultural events that year, and they chose the boy band's album cover for this pair of sneakers."
You can score a pair of these bad boys for $100. What better way to show a friend or family member the shape of your heart than by buying them a pair of Backstreet Boys sneakers? Honestly, I'm putting them in a cart as I type.
