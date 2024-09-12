The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reveals new career plans
By Max Weisman
Kevin O'Connor is leaving The Ringer. The NBA writer and podcaster will be joining Yahoo Sports after eight years at the sports media company founded by Bill Simmons in 2016. O'Connor had been with The Ringer since its founding.
Sam Farber, Yahoo Sports Head of Content, couldn't be more thrilled O'Connor was joining their team.
“The best personalities in sports media today are the ones who can reach fans on multiple platforms – and Kevin has that unique skill,” Farber told the New York Post. “He’s an exceptional writer and podcaster, and tremendous on social and video, making him a perfect fit for what we’re building at Yahoo Sports. We couldn’t be more fired up to have him join the team.”
O'Connor announced he'll be hosting an NBA podcast and teased more to come in his tweet announcing his move to Yahoo.
A spokesperson for Spotify, who bought The Ringer in 2020 and has been its parent company since released a statement to the New York Post about O'Connor's move.
“Kevin O’Connor has been an integral part of Ringer’s NBA coverage, and we’re grateful for all the work he’s done. We’ll be announcing a new slate of Ringer talent in the coming weeks,” the statement said.
O'Connor began covering basketball, specifically the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation in 2013. His podcast on The Ringer titled 'The Mismatch', which he hosts with Chris Vernon, has been recording for years and has grown a huge following. Now, O'Connor moves to Yahoo Sports and will soon announce his new NBA podcast.
