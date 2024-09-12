Caitlin Clark's new signature hoops item sells out in just 40 minutes
By Joe Lago
One day, Caitlin Clark will receive the full appreciation that she deserves for bringing new fans to the WNBA. It's just hard to see a future where that's the case right now due to the confounding negativity around the Indiana Fever rookie phenom.
Her record-breaking rookie season is setting new standards on and off the court, most notably in TV ratings. The "Clark Effect" is definitely widespread, and it's even impacting sales of actual basketballs.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark addresses her liking of Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement post
Wilson Sporting Goods was wise enough to capitalize on the Clark phenomenon by creating a signature basketball for her. And, not surprisingly, it sold out — in just 40 minutes, according to Sports Business Journal.
Wilson's new Inspire Series ball with Clark's signature went on sale Monday. An exact number wasn't given, but SBJ reported that "tens of thousands" were bought in less than an hour.
“We haven't done a deal of this magnitude since we did one with Michael Jordan 30 to 40 years ago when we launched his first collection of basketballs,” David Picioski, Wilson's head of global brand partnerships and collaborations, told SBJ.
"I can tell you that the gravity of this movement and what it has brought back to our company, like business, e-commerce and traffic is phenomenal. The impressions and engagement that we're seeing on all these channels really is unprecedented.”
It wil take "a few months" for Wilson to re-stock the very-much-in-demand balls. The company signed Clark as a brand ambassador last May.
“I don't know that I could name you an athlete in recent memory that we have worked with that has sold at this level,” Picioski said. “Us having a role in that is powerful for our brand as well. We grow. She grows. The game grows. It’s a very mutually beneficial partnership.”
CHECK OUT MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD!
NFL: League pulls in record viewership in Week 1
NBA: Jayson Tatum makes his 2025 Finals prediction
WNBA: Indiana farm’s amazing tribute to Fever star Caitlin Clark
MLB: How epic is Shohei Ohtani’s season going to turn out?